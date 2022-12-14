Hyderabad: Traffic curbs due to road works at Kothaguda Junction

Hyderabad: In view of the GHMC road works at Kothaguda Junction under the limits of Gachibowli traffic police station, Cyberabad DCP Traffic imposed traffic restrictions that will be in effect till December 28.

The entry of vehicular traffic is restricted from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda junction via CII junction.

To facilitate the road works, the following traffic diversion is planned.

The traffic coming from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda will be diverted at Metal Charminar Junction (Hitex) – right turn- Khanamet Junction – left turn – Aparna Heights – left turn- Kondapur Junction and Kothaguda Junction. The traffic coming from CII junction towards Kothaguda, AMB mall, Masjidbanda, and Gachibowli will be diverted at Ramalayam Temple – White fields roads – U-turn – Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction.

Apart from the above restrictions, there will be curbs on heavy vehicles. Vehicles such as RMCs, Tippers, Water Tankers, RTC Buses, and DCMs are restricted from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda via Ramalayam Temple.

The public are requested to cooperate with the work-executing agency and traffic police.