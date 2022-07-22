Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in view of Bonalu procession

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commission CV Anand has notified the traffic restrictions in view of Bonalu procession in the city on July 25.

In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic in view of Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu procession in the city, the traffic diversion will be enforced from 12 noon to 11 pm on Monday.

Traffic diversion due to Bonalu procession in Hyderabad

The traffic coming from Enginebowli, Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliyabad, and it will be diverted at new Shamsheergunj “T” junction towards Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

Vehicles coming from Rajanna Bowli towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Pather-ki-Darga lane towards Ramaswamy gunj.

At Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction, the traffic coming from Kandikalgate will be diverted towards Gowlipura.

The Traffic coming from Balagunj will not be permitted towards Lal Darwaza Temple and it will be diverted at Laxhmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction.

Commuters coming from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor mosque, and it will be diverted at Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station.

Similary, the traffic coming from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli “X” Roads and it will be diverted towards Moghalpura Water Tank area.

Vehicles going towards Charminar main road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura Water Tank will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

At Bibi Bazar X Roads, the traffic coming from Bhavani Nagar and Mirjumla Talab will be diverted towards Alijah Kotla (MiralamMandi road).

The Traffic coming from Alijha Kotla / Moghalpura areas towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque / Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri Collage and Alijha Kotla.

Vehicles coming from Yakutpura will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Etabar chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijha Kotla road.

Commuters coming from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote “X” -Roads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa.

The Traffic coming from Chadarghat / Noorkhan Bazar / S.J rotary / Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum road and it will be diverted at S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chadarghat.

Restriction will also be placed at Volga Hotel “T” Junction as the Traffic coming from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura X roads/ Rajesh Medical Hall and it will be diverted towards Khilwath road.

The Traffic coming from Khilwath road or Moosabowli road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and it will be diverted at Motigalli “T” junction towards Khilwat Play ground or Moosa Bowli.

Vehicles coming from Bandi ke adda and Ghansi bazaar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura.

The Traffic coming from Puranapul, Good will Hotel and Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Nayapool via, High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River and it will be diverted at Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazar- Chatri.

Commuters coming from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazar towards Nayapool will be diverted at Afzalgunj towards Muslimjung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge.

The Main road between Madina X -Roads to Engine Bowli, Via Gulzar House – Charminar monuments, Charminar Bus terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all types of vehicular movement till the conclusion of Bonalu processions.

Apart from above restriction, TSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool side and it will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X Roads and Engine Bowli and will take alternate routes open to them.