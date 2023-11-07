Hyderabad: Traffic curbs near LB Stadium for PM Modi’s public meeting today

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on Tuesday, November 7, traffic police issued an advisory around LB Stadium.

Traffic diversions will be made between 4 pm and 8 pm on a need basis around LB Stadium. As per the instructions, traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati.

Likewise, traffic from the Abids and Gunfoundary side will not be allowed towards the BJR statue and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road.

Commuters from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh junction will be diverted at Liberty junction towards Himayatnagar.

Cops have requested citizens take alternate routes to their destinations and cooperate with the traffic police during the period.

PM Modi will address “BC Atma Gourava Sabha” (BC self-respect meeting) at LB Stadium.

He will also addressed public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana on October 1 and 3.