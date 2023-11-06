MANUU to start Evening College in Old City; first course to be offered is BA

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will start an evening college at MANUU Model School campus in the Old City of Hyderabad from next academic year.

The first course to be introduced is BA. Other courses to follow in the future are B.Com and B.Sc.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of MANUU announced this on Monday at the opening ceremony of Maulana Azad Day Celebrations at Model School, Falaknuma.

Addressing Model School students and guests he said that the focus should be on curricular as well as extra-curricular education.

He advised the students to improve linguistic skills and to acquire proficiency in both Urdu and English languages.

The vice-chancellor inaugurated a Wall Magazine and an Art and Science Exhibition at the school.

Earlier, the students presented a splendid cultural programme blended with social messages showcasing their talents. They made speeches and sang songs, presented dance performances and dramas.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar of MANUU, emphasized the enduring relevance of Azad Day Celebrations, highlighting how the principles and values of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad remain a source of inspiration for today’s world.

Prof. Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Chairperson, Azad Day Celebration Committee & Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, OSD-II also addressed.

Prizes and mementos were also distributed to students in recognition of their performance in academics.

Dr Kafeel Ahmad, Principal, Model School, welcomed the guests while Asia Anjum Ara, Head Mistress, proposed a vote of thanks.