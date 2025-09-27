Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Bathukamma on Sept 27

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Bathukamma celebrations on Saturday, September 27 at Upper Tank Bund during 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Traffic coming to Tankbund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan, will not be allowed during these hours.

Whereas traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper tank bund will be diverted at starting of the flyover towards Telugu Talli flyover–Katta maisamma- DBR- Indira park-Gandhinagar- RTC cross road.

Traffic coming from VV Statue towards NTR marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Compound Lane.

Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Budha bhavan will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta X-cross roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace road.

Traffic coming from Liberty towards upper tank bund will be diverted at Ambedker Statue towards Iqbal minar ‘U’ turn via Telugu Talli junction on to the Telugu Talli Flyover.

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards upper tank bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex-Kawadiguda–Gandhi Nagar T Jn-Goshala-Dhobhi Ghat –Swimming Pool-Bandamaisamma-Indira Park-Kattamaisamma and Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic coming from Musheerabad and Kawadiguda towards Children’s Park-Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards-MRO Office-Dhobhi Ghat-Swimming Pool-Bandamaisamma-Indira park -Kattamaisamma.

Also Read Telangana govt shifts Guinness World Record Bathukamma festival to Sept 29

RTC Bus diversions

All inter-district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted at Sweekar-Upakar Junction towards YWCA-Sangeeth-Mettuguda-Tarnaka-Nallakunta-Fever Hospital cross road-Barkathpura-tourist hotel-Nimboli Adda-Chaderghat – Rangmahal and MGBS during 2:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Saturday.

City buses will also be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex-Kawadiguda cross roads-Gandhi Nagar T Jn- Goshala-Dhobhi Ghat-Swimming Pool- Bandamaisamma- Indira Park-Kattamaisamma and on to the Telugu Talli flyover during these hours.

Citizens are requested to avoid following the junctions:

VV Statue, Khairatabad

Old PS Saifabad

Iqbal Minar

Telugu thalli junction

Necklace rotary

Liberty

Ravindra Bharati

Ambedkar Statue

Tank Bund

Kavadiguda cross roads

Kattamaisamma

Karbala Maidan

Ranigunj

Nallagutta

Parking arrangements

Parking arrangements have been made at Snow World, Opposite Lumbini Park, NTR Stadium, Martyrs Memorial Parking Place, Race course Road, BRK Bhavan Road, HMDA Parking and Sanjeevaiah Park Parking Place.

Citizens have been asked to take note of the above diversions and congestion points and take alternate routes to reach their destination.

They can also follow Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media pages for traffic updates and can also call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 in case of emergencies.