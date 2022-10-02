Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for KCR’s visit to Gandhi hospital today

Hyderabad: In connection with the visit of the chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the inauguration of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad on October 2 at 11 am, there would be moderate traffic congestion around on the following roads from 9 am to 1 pm. General Public are requested to avoid the roads surrounding Gandhi Hospital and the following routes:

Traffic coming from St. Johns Rotary and Clock tower will not be allowed towards Chilkalguda X roads and will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Alugaddabavi. Traffic coming from Alugaddabavi towards Musheerabad will not be allowed and diverted at ChilkalgudaX roads towards Seethaphalmandi, Warasiguda, Vidyanagar, Nallakunta. Traffic coming from RTC X Roads towards Secunderabad will not be allowed and will be diverted at Musheerabad X roads towards Kavadiguda and R.P. Road

Parking places for Gandhi Hospital meeting visitors: Paramount Apartment parking place at Bhoiguda “Y” Junction; Beside Paramount Apartment lane Grave yard road; Water Board Office (Two wheeler parking).

All the citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and to avoid the above routes from 9 am to 1 pm and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.