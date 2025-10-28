Hyderabad traffic diversions from Oct 30 for elevated corridor project

Hyderabad: With the commencement of construction work for the Elevated Corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44, the city traffic police announced diversions and road closure from Thursday, October 30.

These diversions and alternate routes will remain in force for approximately nine months, a release on Tuesday, October 28, stated.

Following roads will be closed

The stretch between Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction and Balamrai, in both directions, will remain closed throughout the construction period.

Commuters are advised to avoid travelling between Balamrai and CTO Junction, as heavy congestion is expected on the surrounding roads and junctions.

Alternate routes/ traffic diversions

Traffic from Balanagar towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund

Commuters should take road via Tadbund – Mastan Café – Diamond Point – Right Turn – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI.

Traffic from Suchitra towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund

Commuters should follow the road from Safe Express – Left Turn – Bapuji Nagar – Centre Point – Diamond Point – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI.

From Tank Bund/Rani Gunj/Panjagutta/Rasoolpura/Plaza towards Tadbund via CTO Junction Commuters will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction towards Anna Nagar – Balamrai – Tadbund.

Traffic from Anna Nagar:

Commuters proceeding towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund are advised to use Meeting Point bylane, Hockey Ground bylane, or L&O Police Station bylane to reach their destination, or alternatively travel via Balamrai.

Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police during the construction period. Follow Facebook: facebook.com/HYDTP or Twitter: @HYDTP for real time update. In case of travel emergencies, contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626.