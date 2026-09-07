Hyderabad Traffic Police book 341 drunk driving cases

Of the 341 drivers caught during the drive, 282 were two-wheeler riders.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
drunk driving hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 341 cases of drunk driving during a two-day special drive conducted on September 4 and 5.

Of the 341 drivers caught during the drive, 282 were two-wheeler riders, 27 were driving three-wheelers and 32 were driving four-wheelers or other vehicles.

The cases were recorded based on the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels of the drivers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery
  • 30-50: 69 cases
  • 51-100: 148 cases
  • 101-150: 66 cases
  • 151-200: 23 cases
  • 201-250: 15 cases
  • 251-300: 11 cases
  • Above 300: 9 cases.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving violations.

The special drive against drunk driving will continue. The Traffic Police have also appealed to commuters to cooperate with them and follow road safety rules.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button