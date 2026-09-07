Hyderabad Traffic Police book 341 drunk driving cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 341 cases of drunk driving during a two-day special drive conducted on September 4 and 5.

Of the 341 drivers caught during the drive, 282 were two-wheeler riders, 27 were driving three-wheelers and 32 were driving four-wheelers or other vehicles.

The cases were recorded based on the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels of the drivers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

30-50: 69 cases

51-100: 148 cases

101-150: 66 cases

151-200: 23 cases

201-250: 15 cases

251-300: 11 cases

Above 300: 9 cases.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving violations.

The special drive against drunk driving will continue. The Traffic Police have also appealed to commuters to cooperate with them and follow road safety rules.