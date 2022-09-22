Hyderabad: Traffic police book four furniture shops in Lakdikapul for road encroachment

Hyderabad: Four Furniture store owners in the city were booked by the Saifabad Police for encroaching footpath and road at Lakdikapul. The four stores reserved are Cane Interior, Elegant Cane Furniture, Royal Furniture next to AVM Venture Office, and Royal Furniture next to Mehdi Function Hall.

A complaint was filed by Sub Inspector Saifabad Traffic Police Station under Section 341 of the Indian Penal Code against four furniture stores (IPC).

The stores were booked after the owner started putting their cane furniture, such as seats, tables, and other objects, on the main road and sidewalk, which are intended for pedestrian use and free flow of traffic, from Ayodhya junction to Nirankari junction.

The four furniture shops used to park their vehicles on the road to load and unload their items, the police said. This led to congestion in this region by obstructing traffic and pedestrians.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A V Ranganath said that parking spaces are unavailable at many businesses and that practically all pathways are full.

He added that businesses lacking parking are contributing to traffic issues. “They will first receive notice, and then criminal proceedings u/s 341 IPC, 290 IPC would be commenced,” he said.