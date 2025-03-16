Hyderabad traffic police conducts awareness session on ambulance misuse

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday, March 15, conducted an awareness session on ambulance misuse and adherence to traffic rules.

Speaking at the session, the transport commissioner, C Ramesh, elaborated on the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the Ambulance Code, particularly the correct usage of sirens in ambulances.

He highlighted that ambulances are life-saving vehicles and should never be misused and revealed that a considerable number of ambulances were operating without fitness certificates and not paying taxes.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, Joel Davis highlighted concerns about the violations committed by ambulance drivers on the road.

He warned against the misuse of sirens for non-emergency purposes like transportation of staff, diagnostic services and stressed the need to maintain logs for ambulance movements.

Additionally, he suggested that hospitals and ambulance agencies should equip themselves with breath analysers to check the drivers.

Over 200 representatives from hospital managements, private ambulance agencies, and diagnostic centers attended the session.