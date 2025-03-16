Telangana Waqf Board launches grievance cell

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board on Saturday, March 15, launched a grievance cell to address complaints filed by the public.

The grievance cell will operate at the Waqf Board CEO’s office on Saturdays at the Hajj House in Nampally from 10:30 am-1:00 pm. The new cell will be managed under the Prajavani section of the Waqf Board.

The public is encouraged to file complaints during the stipulated timings.

A team of senior officials, accounts officers, and law officers will assist people at the grievance cell. The Telangana Waqf Board is the latest to set up a grievance cell after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA).