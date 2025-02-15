Telangana HC order removing Telangana Waqf Board CEO suspended

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court in an order on Friday, February 14, permitted Telangana Waqf Board CEO Md Asadullah to continue in his post after suspending a previous order of his removal.

Earlier, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka had ordered Asadullah’s removal after a petition claiming the latter was not of deputy secretary cadre and was ineligible for the position. The judge had also directed Liyakhat Hussain to continue as in-charge CEO.

The Telangana government challenged this decision and urged for Asadullah to continue as Telangana Waqf Board CEO stating that he played a key role in protecting Waqf land from encroachment.

Also Read Speeding BMW crashes into traffic booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Tirumala Devi Eada.

The government explained that a special grade deputy collector (SGDC), like Asadullah, belongs to the state civil services and handles executive work, unlike a deputy secretary, whose role is mostly desk-based and ministerial. He further adds that the SGDC functions as an additional collector.

The bench ruled that a single judge cannot pass removal orders in a contempt case and suspended the previous ruling, allowing Asadullah to continue in his role.