Telangana HC order removing Telangana Waqf Board CEO suspended

A single judge bench of the Telangana High Court had earlier ordered the removal of the Waqf Board CEO, citing his ineligibility for the post as he was not of deputy secretary cadre.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2025 12:31 pm IST
Telangana Waqf Board
Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court in an order on Friday, February 14, permitted Telangana Waqf Board CEO Md Asadullah to continue in his post after suspending a previous order of his removal.

Earlier, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka had ordered Asadullah’s removal after a petition claiming the latter was not of deputy secretary cadre and was ineligible for the position. The judge had also directed Liyakhat Hussain to continue as in-charge CEO.

The Telangana government challenged this decision and urged for Asadullah to continue as Telangana Waqf Board CEO stating that he played a key role in protecting Waqf land from encroachment.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Speeding BMW crashes into traffic booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Tirumala Devi Eada.

The government explained that a special grade deputy collector (SGDC), like Asadullah, belongs to the state civil services and handles executive work, unlike a deputy secretary, whose role is mostly desk-based and ministerial. He further adds that the SGDC functions as an additional collector.

The bench ruled that a single judge cannot pass removal orders in a contempt case and suspended the previous ruling, allowing Asadullah to continue in his role.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2025 12:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button