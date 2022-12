Hyderabad: A green corridor was created by the City Traffic Police here on Tuesday by successfully transporting a live organ (heart) from KIMS hospital Gachibowli to KIMS hospital Secunderabad.

The 18km distance was covered in 18 minutes. The medical team carrying the organ started at 10:02 am from Gachibowli and reached Secunderabad at 10:20 am.

This year the city traffic police department has successfully carried out 34 live organ transportation, said a release from the department.