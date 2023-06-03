Hyderabad traffic police creates green channel for organ transportation

Hyderabad: In coordination with Cyberabad traffic police, the Hyderabad traffic police on Friday arranged a ‘green channel’ and facilitated the transport of a live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

The live organ was transported from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The distance between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, Hyderabad is 35.3 Kms, which was covered in 23 mins.

The medical team carrying live organ set off at around 2.12 pm from RGI Airport and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad at 2.35 pm, passing through the busiest roads PVNR Express Way, SD Hospital Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Tankbund and Ranigunj.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ was applauded by the management of KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, Hyderabad as it would help in saving precious lives.

This year in 2023, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport six times.