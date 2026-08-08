Hyderabad traffic police holds awareness drive at Vasavi College

The program was attended by nearly 800 students and staff.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Hyderabad traffic police holds awareness session at Vasavi College
Hyderabad traffic police holds awareness session at Vasavi College.

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Traffic Training Institute (TTI) staff conducted a road safety programme at Vasavi College of Engineering in Ibrahimbagh on Saturday, August 8, as part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign.

The chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) C Venugopal Reddy, advised drivers to remain vigilant at all times and strictly avoid negligent or reckless driving.

He also talked about defensive driving, a safe driving strategy focused on anticipating hazards early to prevent accidents. He stressed that the first 60 minutes after a road accident are considered the ‘golden hour’ and are critical for medical intervention to save lives.

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He informed the students about the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme, under which individuals who assist road accident victims and transport them to medical care are rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with an official certificate.

The DCP warned that driving without a valid driving license is a serious offence and educated the students on mandatory helmet usage, seatbelt compliance, speed control, adhering to traffic lights, maintaining safe distance between vehicles, using indicators properly, paying attention to road signage, and ensuring proper vehicle maintenance.

The programme was attended by nearly 800 students and staff.

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