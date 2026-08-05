Hyderabad police spread road safety awareness at Sloka School

Hyderabad: Langer House Traffic Police on Tuesday, August 4, conducted an awareness program at Sloka School, Jiyaguda as part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ road safety initiative.

The session was conducted under the leadership of Langer House Station House Officer P Anjaiah, with over 450 students and teaching staff in attendance.

The traffic inspector explained critical aspects of road safety while stressing the importance of using zebra crossings and pedestrian safety.

He encouraged the students to only drive with a valid driving license and explained the legal and physical risks of driving under the age of 18.

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He emphasised how wearing quality helmets can save two-wheeler riders from fatal head injuries and demonstrated how using mobile phones while driving causes distraction and severe road accidents.

He also explained the hazards of driving against the flow of traffic and overloading auto-rickshaws.

The Inspector urged the students to become “ambassadors of road safety” by following traffic rules diligently and encouraging their family members to do the same to ensure safer roads for everyone.