Hyderabad traffic police issue advisory for Jeedimetla road construction

Hyderabad: With the ongoing construction work on Pipe Line Road in Jeedimetla that began on November 3, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for smooth vehicular movement.

Commuters should expect congestion on various routes until the work is completed. Key diversions are in effect throughout the day.

Traffic diversions

Traffic from areas like Gajularamaram, Shapur Nagar, and Rangabhujanga towards Suchitra will be rerouted via Ayodya Nagar Junction, Quthbullapur.

Traffic heading to Kompally will be diverted through Subash Nagar and Dulapally.

Commuters coming from Indriya Jewellers Lane near Pista House or Old Divan Daba Road are advised to use Suchitra Road or Dulapally village road to go to Jeedimetla.

Those coming from Mayuri Bar to Jeedimetla Road should turn right toward the Subhash Nagar last bus stop and then left onto the Pipe Line Road, or take a direct right turn toward ILA.

Road closure for heavy vehicles

Additionally, the Pipe Line Road will be closed for all heavy vehicles near the Home Lane shop (Pista House) and completely closed at the Mayuri Bar T-Junction toward Jeedimetla Road from 5 am to 11:50 pm.

Heavy vehicles are also not permitted from Godavari Homes towards the Pipe Line Road.

The police have urged the public to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic police for the smooth flow of traffic.