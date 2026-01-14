Hyderabad police issues one-month traffic advisory from Jan 15

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of the comprehensive development of the Elevated Corridor from the Malakpet Fire Station to Yadagiri Theatre, the Hyderabad Traffic Police announced a one-month traffic restriction starting from Thursday, January 15.

During this time period, one side of the Saidabad Y Junction–IS Sadan road (towards Dobhighat) will be closed during construction. The public is advised to avoid the stretch between Nalgonda X Road and Owaisi Hospital (DMRL Junction), as traffic is expected to swell

Diversions/alternative routes

Traffic from Nalgonda X Road towards Saidabad Y Junction, heading to Santosh Nagar and IS Sadan, will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction, DCP South East Zone Office, Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, Saraswathi Nagar Kaman, Sankeswar Bazar, Indian Petrol Bunk, Singareni Colony, Onus Robotic Hospital, Champapet, with a U-turn at Champapet X Road towards IS Sadan. This is applicable only for four-wheelers, RTC buses and heavy goods vehicles.

Two-and three-wheelers from Chanchalguda towards IS Sadan will be diverted at Saidabad Y Junction via Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, 105 Bus Stop, Ramalayam Kaman, Laxmi Nagar, Biscuit Factory and Dobhighat Junction to IS Sadan Main Road.

Two-and three-wheelers from Chanchalguda towards Champapet will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction, Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, 105 Bus Stop, Ramalayam Kaman, Laxmi Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Bharath Garden, and onwards to IS Sadan and Champapet Main Road.

RTC bus divertion

RTC buses from Chaderghat towards IS Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda X Road via Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh X Road, Gaddiannaram (U-turn), Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theatre, Hanifiya Mosque (Saroornagar Lake), Indian Oil Petrol Bunk, Singareni Colony and Champapet Main Road.

District TGSRTC buses and heavy vehicles travelling from and to MGBS and Chaderghat towards IS Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda X Road via Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet and LB Nagar Chowrasta.

Follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (@Hyderabad Traffic Police) and X handle (@HYDTP). In case of emergencies, commuters may contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.