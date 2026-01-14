Hyderabad police issues one-month traffic advisory from Jan 15

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of the comprehensive development of the Elevated Corridor from the Malakpet Fire Station to Yadagiri Theatre, the Hyderabad Traffic Police announced a one-month traffic restriction starting from Thursday, January 15.
During this time period, one side of the Saidabad Y Junction–IS Sadan road (towards Dobhighat) will be closed during construction. The public is advised to avoid the stretch between Nalgonda X Road and Owaisi Hospital (DMRL Junction), as traffic is expected to swell
Diversions/alternative routes
- Traffic from Nalgonda X Road towards Saidabad Y Junction, heading to Santosh Nagar and IS Sadan, will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction, DCP South East Zone Office, Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, Saraswathi Nagar Kaman, Sankeswar Bazar, Indian Petrol Bunk, Singareni Colony, Onus Robotic Hospital, Champapet, with a U-turn at Champapet X Road towards IS Sadan. This is applicable only for four-wheelers, RTC buses and heavy goods vehicles.
- Two-and three-wheelers from Chanchalguda towards IS Sadan will be diverted at Saidabad Y Junction via Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, 105 Bus Stop, Ramalayam Kaman, Laxmi Nagar, Biscuit Factory and Dobhighat Junction to IS Sadan Main Road.
- Two-and three-wheelers from Chanchalguda towards Champapet will be diverted via Saidabad Y Junction, Saidabad Law & Order Police Station, 105 Bus Stop, Ramalayam Kaman, Laxmi Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Bharath Garden, and onwards to IS Sadan and Champapet Main Road.
RTC bus divertion
- RTC buses from Chaderghat towards IS Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda X Road via Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh X Road, Gaddiannaram (U-turn), Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theatre, Hanifiya Mosque (Saroornagar Lake), Indian Oil Petrol Bunk, Singareni Colony and Champapet Main Road.
- District TGSRTC buses and heavy vehicles travelling from and to MGBS and Chaderghat towards IS Sadan and Champapet will be diverted at Nalgonda X Road via Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet and LB Nagar Chowrasta.
Follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (@Hyderabad Traffic Police) and X handle (@HYDTP). In case of emergencies, commuters may contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.