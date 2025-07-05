Traffic advisory issued ahead of Bibi Ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: In view of the annual Bibi Ka Alam procession on Sunday, July 6, the Hyderabad city traffic police released an advisory for the general public to avoid routes falling on the procession and ensure a smooth passage of commuters.

The advisory has been issued from 12 in the afternoon to 10 pm.

Traffic restrictions

Vehicles will not be allowed to ply to BiBi ka Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction. Commuters will be diverted to Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala on the Yakutpura side.

Vehicles will not be allowed to ply towards Shaik Faiz Kaman at Jabbar Hotel. Commuters will be diverted to Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

Vehicles arriving from Etebar Chowk will not be allowed to ply towards Bada Bazaar. Commuters will be diverted to Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

When procession arrives at Ganga Nagar Nala

Traffic restrictions will change as the procession arrives at the Ganga Nagar Nala in Yakutpura. The following restrictions will be in place from that point on:

Vehicles from Purani Haveli will not be allowed to proceed to Etebar Chowk. Commuters will be diverted to Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary.

Vehicles from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel will not be allowed to proceed towards Etebar Chowk. Commuters will be diverted to Bibi Bazar X Roads towards Paris Cafor Talab Katta.

When procession arrives at Etebar Chowk

Vehicles from Mitti-Ka-Sher and Madina will not be allowed to proceed to Etebar Chowk. Commuters will be diverted back to Madina or Mitti-Ka-Sher from Gulzar House.

When procession arrives at Kotla Alija

Vehicles from Moghalpura Water Tank will not be allowed to proceed to Chowk Maidan Khan. Commuters will be diverted from Hafez Danka Mosque to Paris Café or Bibi Baza.

When procession arrives at Charminar

Vehicles from Nayapool will not be allowed to proceed to Charminar. Commuters will be diverted from Madina X Roads to the City College.

Vehicles coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed to proceed to Gulzar House:

– Commuters at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction will be diverted to Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura

– Commuters at Etebar Chowk will be diverted to Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

When procession arrives at Miralam Mandi

Vehicles coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum, and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed to proceed to Purani Haveli. Commuters will be diverted from Salarjung Rotary to Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge, or Noorkhan Bazar.

When procession arrives at Alawa Sartauq

Vehicles coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed to proceed to Kali Khabar. Commuters will be diverted from Chaderghat Rotary to Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed to Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge. Commuters will be diverted back from the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge at Gowliguda to Afzalgunj or Gowliguda.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed to SJ Rotary. Commuters will be diverted from Nayapool to Madina.

Also Read Bibi ka Alam elephant arrives in Hyderabad a day before Ashura

Bus arrangements

District buses run by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will be diverted to Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 am – 9 pm. They will be allowed to come to Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession reaches the destination.

Secunderabad traffic restrictions

Secunderabad will see traffic restrictions imposed from 4 pm to 8: 30 pm

Vehicles from Tankbund will not be allowed to proceed to Karbala Maidan. Commuters will be diverted from Children’s Park to Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road.

Vehicles coming from RP Road will not be allowed to proceed to Karbala Maidan. Commuters will be diverted from the Traffic Island near Bible House (via Kavadiguda X Roads) and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills “T” Junction.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be a one-way road to Ranigunj. Commuters at Ranigunj Junction will be diverted to the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital).

Hyderabad City Traffic Police has urged commuters to take alternative routes for their journeys on Sunday to avoid traffic, as well as ensure a smooth Bibi Ka Alam procession.

In case of emergency, commuters can contact the Traffic Helpline (9010203626).

For regular updates regarding traffic and recommended routes, commuters should keep checking the social media handles of the Hyderabad Traffic Police.