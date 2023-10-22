Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory ahead of Durga immersion

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Goddess Durga Matha Idols, traffic diversions will be made at the following places from Monday, October 23, to Thursday, October 26.

The traffic diversions are at NTR Marg, Garden Point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park, according to a press release from the city police department.

The following are the diversion points:

V V Statue: Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairatabd flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari. Police station Saifabad: Traffic coming from Nirankari jn towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old P.S Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi. (Only Matha Idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar. Ravindra Bharathi: Traffic coming from HTP and old P.S Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Lakdikapool and HTP respectively. Telugu Thalli Fly Over Starting Point (beside Secretariat): Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund via Telugu Thall Jn will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Starting Fly over towards Kattamaisamma. New Telugu Thalli Junction: Traffic coming from the Ambedkar statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. Nallagutta Railway Bridge: Traffic coming from Minister Road and Ranigunj towards P.V. Marg, Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge towards Ranigunj and Minister Road respectively. Buddha Bhavan: The traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Masjid Sonabi Abdullah towards Minister Road via Ranigunj. A.R. Petrol Pump: Traffic coming from Nampally and HTP towards BJR Circle will not be allowed and diverted at AR petrol pump towards Ravindra Bharathi and MJ Market respectively.

It should be noted the above diversion will depend on the current traffic congestion of Durga immersion at NTR Marg, Garden point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.