Hyderabad traffic police launch ‘Arrive Alive’ reel contest to promote road safety awareness

Hyderabad: The city traffic police announced the ‘Arrive Alive’ reel contest to spread awareness about road safety.

Participants need to make a short and creative Instagram reel on any of the following topics, ranging from drunk driving, helmet safety, mobile phone driving, signal jumping, wrong side driving, triple riding, and tag the Hyderabad police X account.

The last date to submit the reels is November 12.

Winning reels will be shown on the official social media handles. Winners will be awarded on stage during the ‘Arrive Alive’ event at LB Stadium on November 14.

The top three winners will get cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000.