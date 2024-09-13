Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli from Sept 14-30

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Friday, September 13 announced traffic restrictions due to the construction of the Road over the Bridge (RoB) spanning from Cyber Towers to Yashoda Hospitals.

The restrictions will be in effect from September 14 to September 30. Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers, 100 Feet Junction and Kothaguda towards JNTU and Moosapet are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic moving from Toddy compound towards JNTU and Moosapet via 100 Feet Junction should take a diversion at Parvathnagar Junction and proceed via Khaithlapur Bridge.

Commuters moving from IKEA, Cyber Gateway, and COD Junction heading towards JNTU via the Cyber Towers Flyover can continue their journey directly towards JNTU.

Traffic traveling under the Cyber Towers Flyover towards JNTU should take a diversion at N-Grand Hotel, proceed via N-Convention, take right at Jain Enclave, and use the back road of Yashoda Hospital to merge onto the ROB Flyover towards JNTU.