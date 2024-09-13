Multi-level parking at Hyderabad’s KBR park gets GHMC approval

Hyderabad: Nava Nirman Associates has received approval from the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for a multi-level parking facility at KBR Park.

Located in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park was chosen due to the high demand for parking from the public.

Facilities at the Multi-Level Parking in Hyderabad’s KBR Park

The parking facility will be developed on 405 square meters and will feature 72 equivalent car spaces (ECS).

Of the total spaces, 20 percent at the multi-level parking facility at KBR Park will be reserved for two-wheelers.

The facility will be constructed under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Also Read Smoke from ground near Hyderabad’s KBR Park causes confusion

Ticketing at the Facility

The facility will be open for public use from 5 am to 11 pm.

Ticketing will be handled via machines, and smart card-based transactions will be automated. A mobile app will also be developed to help users navigate the facility, book parking in advance, and access other services.

Regular monitoring for issues with digital services will be conducted to ensure smooth operations.

The new facility at KBR Park is expected to provide relief to Hyderabad residents who struggle with parking.