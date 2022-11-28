Hyderabad: Trail Fest through world’s largest Miyawaki forest on Dec 4

Hyderabad: Woods by Stonecraft and Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), which aids differently-abled people to pursue sports, is organising Trail Fest on December 4.

The Trial fest comprises 5k and 10k runs and 15k cycle ride. The run and ride are organised to commemorate World Disabled Day.

This trail fest is also a first-of-its-kind where the participants run or cycle through the world’s largest Miyawaki forest located in Hyderabad. Participants can enjoy the open air and the joy of connecting to the earth.

Woods@Shamshabad noted as the world’s largest Miyawaki forest spreading eighteen acres in Kavaguda is where the trail fest is being hosted. The event is designed in a way that participants will not only get to see the forest but experience the clean unpolluted air.

The event will allow families to spend quality time amidst nature. There will be performances by DJ Paroma, one of the top female DJs in India, and live bands including Best Kept Secret.

The trial run begins at 7:00 am and is planned to be a day-long event that includes various fun and engaging activities like paintball, archery, target shooting etc. There will also be stalls with scrumptious and healthy food and beverages that one can savour.

Speaking of the event, Managing Director at Stonecraft Kirthi Chilukuri said “The forest we built is something that everyone must see. The run is an attempt to do that. We want more and more people to experience what the greenery around us can do and get inspired. The trail run is carefully designed so that even beginners can finish it.”

Woods is built on 60 acres that encompass the eighteen-acre Miyawaki Forest that took the team two years to build. Running is proven to be better than running on tar/concrete roads. The founders at Woods also wanted to pay tribute to the soil through this run. “Due to the fast-paced life today, we have almost lost touch with nature. So, this is one way to reclaim that connection with nature,” Kirthi added.