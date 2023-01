Hyderabad: A man died when a train hit him at the Mughal Colony railway crossing on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Fareed, 27, a Uddamgadda resident, was crossing the tracks when a train ran over him. He passed away on the spot.

Locals gathered at the spot and demanded the authorities take action against the loco pilot. The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and pacified the public.

A case was filed by the Government Railway Police in Kachiguda.