Hyderabad: Training sessions for polling officers underway, cops step up vigil

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming elections, a comprehensive training programme is underway for 11,442 officers designated as Polling Officers (POs) and Assistant Polling Officers (APOs).

These officers will undergo training sessions scheduled for April 1 and 2 at various locations across Hyderabad. The training will be conducted in two sessions each day, spanning 15 colleges, with 50 officers trained per session. Officers have been instructed to bring their EPIC cards for verification during the training.

Simultaneously, authorities and law enforcement agencies have intensified vehicle inspections throughout the city to ensure security during the electoral process.

Over a 24-hour period from Saturday 6 am to Sunday 6 am, Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) seized a significant amount of cash and valuable items. The total haul amounted to Rs 25.66 lakh in cash and items valued at Rs 56.39 lakh.

Despite heightened security measures, there were reports of 18 complaints regarding the transportation of cash. Consequently, seven FIRs were registered, and 74 individuals deposited their firearms as part of the ongoing security protocols.

To date, a total of 2,138 people have complied with the directive to deposit their arms, contributing to efforts to maintain a secure environment during the electoral process.