Hyderabad: Trains diverted due to interlocking works, check here for details

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works in connection with the remodelling of Tambaram Yard of Chenna division on Southern Railway, the following trains are short terminated, short originate or diverted.

According to a press release by the South Central Railways (SCR), 12 trains have been short-terminated while 10 have been diverted.

Trains that have been short terminated are as follows:

S No Train No. From -To Dates Remarks 1 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram 22.07.2024 to 06.08.2024

& 08.08.2024 to 17.08.2024 To be short originated from Chennai

Egmore departure at 13.35 hrs 2 12759 Tambaram- Hyderabad 23.07.2024 to 07.08.2024

& 09.08.2024 to 18.08.2024 To be short originate from Chennai Beach departure at 18.20 hrs 3 15929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia 25.07.2024, 01.08.2024, 08.08.2024, 15.08.2024 To be short-terminated at Chennai Beach 4 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram 24.07.2024, 31.07.2024, 07.08.2024, 15.08.2024 To be short originated from Chennai

Egmore departure at 19.15 hrs 5 12375 Tambaram – Jasidih 27.07.2024, 03.08.2024, 10.08.2024, 17.08.2024 To be short originated from Chennai Egmore departure at 13.35 hrs 6 15629 Tambaram – Silghat Town 29.07.2024, 05.08.2024, 12.08.2024 To be short-terminated at Chennai Egmore 7 22842 Tambaram – Santragachi 24.07.2024, 31.07.2024, 07.08.2024, 14.08.2024 To be short originate from Chennai

Egmore 8 15930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram 22.07.2024, 29.07.2024, 05.08.2024, 12.08.2024 To be short terminated at Chennai Egmore 9 12615 Tambaram – New Delhi 03.08.2024, 05.08.2024, 15.08.2024, 17.08.2024 To be short-terminated at Chennai Egmore 10 12616 New Delhi – Tambaram 03.08.2024, 05.08.2024, 15.08.2024, 17.08.2024 To be diverted and terminated at Chennai Central 11 15630 New Delhi – Tambaram 05.08.2024 To be diverted and terminated at Chennai

Central 12 15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram 26.07.2024, 02.08.2024, 09.08.2024, 16.08.2024 To be short terminated at Chennai Egmore

Trains that will be diverted are as follows: