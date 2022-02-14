Hyderabad: Trams for touring Old City to soon become reality

Hyderabad: Amidst the lack of metro connectivity to the Old City, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities are now hoping that tramways project would eventually get traction and become a reality.

According to official sources, the difficulty is in introducing a simple plan that requires less procurement, and they hope to do it within the estimated budget.

A tram service between Golconda and Qutub Shahi Tombs has also been planned, in addition to the Mozamjahi Market to Charminar. Officials have stated that last-mile connection in the historic city would be prioritised.

A senior GHMC official told Times of India (TOI),”The project was intended to be completed using a PPP model, and we first reached an agreement with Bourdeaux. We are still in contact with a French business and are discussing the proposal.”

In 2017, former Hyderabad mayor Bontha Rammohan recommended that Hyderabad’s first tram travel between Mozamjahi market and Charminar. Since then, officials have performed a feasibility assessment for the 2.9-kilometer length, which is expected to cost 250 million.

After learning that numerous nations, particularly in Europe, are working on similar ideas involving tire-based trams, the tramway was eventually proposed. The tram’s minimum and maximum fares are estimated to be around Rupees 10 and 30, respectively.