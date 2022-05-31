Hyderabad: Trans Aviacons offers two bachelor’s degrees in Aviation management

Hyderabad: Trans Aviacons, Hyderabad’s leaders in Aviation Training programs, collaborates with Singapore based Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU-Asia), one of the world’s top 10 Universities to offer two bachelor’s degree programs in Aviation Management.

V Satya Bhushana Rao, Head of the Institution—Aviacons, in a press note said they are introducing Bachelor of Science – Aeronautics (BSA) and Bachelor of Science – Aviation Business Administration (BSABA) – two graduate programs along with 7 other professional Certificate Programs from July 2022.

The courses are offered in an asynchronous model(online) and these full-time programs can be completed in three years. Though there is no restriction on numbers of students, the intake will be restricted to 20 each for the course. There will be two intakes, one in July and the other one will be in January. The fee and course modules are flexible.

The Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics (BSA) degree is designed specifically for students who desire to work in aviation-related careers. The program provides aviation-specific knowledge through aviation-related coursework. The program is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI).

The Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI) was created at the initiative of 100 colleges and universities with aviation programs that recognized the need to establish standards and submit themselves to the review of their peers and the industry.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration is designed for students to excel in this high-powered, fast-paced industry, the press note said.

The program explores all facets of business administration and management, including Economics, Management of Aeronautical Science, Business Statistics & Accounting, Business Marketing & Management, Human Resources and Finance.

Though there are 400 to 500 ground training schools in India, Aviacons is unique as it is recognized by Serbian civil aviation authority. Aviacons has another unique distinction of being the only Indian institute for getting recognition for Aviation English Language Proficiency Testing by UKCAA(UK Civial Aviation Authority) as well as EASA(European Aviation Safety Authority), which is regarded as the best aviation authority across the world.

Aviacons is also planning to set up a flight school in Nanded Airport, which is likely to commence anywhere between October to December this year. Subsequently it will be scaled up into Integrated Training Hub, a one stop-shop for Aviation related training in next three to 5 years.

Currently it has three training aircrafts. It has placed an expression of interest with NAL (National Aerospace Laboratory) to purchase three Hansa NG, a new generation two-seater trainer aircraft. National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institution, has announced the roll-out of HANSA-NG, a new generation HANSA two-seater aircraft some time ago; These are indigenous built aircrafts for training purposes. The procurement and operating cost of these aircrafts will be significantly low, thereby, reducing cost of flight training. Aviacons was one of the first few to place letter of expression of interest.

Speaking further, Satya Bhushan Rao gave an overview of the potential of Hyderabad as an aviation hub.

“The city can boast of two military airports, two commercial airports, one training airfield with a total of 7 runways. It has a MRO, and has a cluster of aerospace companies,” he said.

“The current annual demand for pilots is 1500 , but only 1000 pilots are being trained. There will be a huge demand of 8000 to 10,000 pilots in the next 5 to 7 years. India can boast of about 39 pilots training institutions. All these put together have about 250 training aircrafts. Based on the aircrafts capacity we can train 2500 pilots per annum, but the industry is able to produce only 1000 to 1200 pilots,” he further said.

India is currently ranked the ninth-largest civil aviation market in the world, and it is set to become the largest global market by 2030. It is currently considered the fastest growing industry with a plethora of employment opportunities in the next 10 years.

Currently the country has 113 airports with 900 aircrafts flying. 10,000 pilots are operating these aircrafts. Nearly 1.5 lakh personnel are directly employed in this sector.

“The future of the industry is very promising. The number of airports is likely to go upto 250 in next 10 years. Regional connectivity is also likely to increase to 948 routes under the UDAAN program. Number of aircrafts expected to go upto 1500 and that will need 18000 pilots to operate. And it will employ nearly 5 lakh professional,” Satya Bhushana Rao opined.

The growth and development of the aviation industry is highly dependent on availability of skilled professionals and the training industry is bracing up to meet the surge in demand.

The graduate programs and certificate courses are career-oriented, in line with the best industry norms and standards from across the globe, and at the same time cost-effective and will help to bridge the demand-supply gap of qualified and skilled aviation professionals, the press note said.