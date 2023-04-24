Hyderabad: Trans woman, driver held for murder of 8-year-old

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the murder of an 8-year-old at Allauddin Koti on April 20.

The accused, Imaran Khan alias Fiza Khan (30), a transgender person and Mohd Rafiq (23), an auto-rickshaw driver were apprehended after the police found that the body of the boy was dumped at the Moosapet nala after examining CCTV footage.

Police received a complaint about the boy missing. They examined the CCTV footage during the investigation which revealed that the boy went to the residence of the accused to play but did not return.

The Sanathnagar Police formed special teams to examine CCTV footage at several locations near Allauddin Koti and found that the boy’s body was disposed of in the nala.

According to the police, Fiza Khan killed the 8-year-old over an argument with the boy’s father regarding money.

After the murder, both Fiza and Rafiq stuffed the body into a bucket and then in a bag and disposed of it.

Angry locals reportedly swarmed Fiza’s house after the arrest took place and damaged it. The police picket was set up in the surrounding area among mild tensions.