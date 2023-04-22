Hyderabad: Transgender kills minor over financial dispute with his father

Published: 22nd April 2023
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old was allegedly killed by a transgender here over financial issues with the boy’s father, police said Friday.

Police received a complaint about the boy missing and they examined CCTV footage during investigation. The CCTV footage revealed that the boy went to the residence of the accused for playing but there was no evidence of him coming out, police said.

An auto-rickshaw was seen arriving near the house and a bag being taken out. The accused killed the boy over financial disputes with the boy’s father, they said.

On claims by some that the boy’s killing was a case of human sacrifice, police said no such evidence had been found.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav visited the spot and expressed anguish over the killing. He assured tough action against the culprits and justice to the family members of the deceased.

