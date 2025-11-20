Hyderabad: Transgenders attempt suicide by setting themselves ablaze, one arrested

Hyderabad: A transgender woman by the name of Monalisa was arrested by Borabanda police on Tuesday, November 18, after a group of transgender persons set themselves on fire, accusing the former of harassment.

According to a press release, on November 17, around 50 people had gathered at the Borabanda bus stop and protested against Monalisa by displaying her flex banner.

After the protest, while they were giving a press conference, some of the victims poured petrol on themselves, set themselves on fire, and attempted suicide, alleging harassment by the accused Monalisa.

A group of transgenders poured petrol on themselves in Hyderabad's borabanda area on Monday, November 17. The created a ruckus while protesting against a rival group.



According to reports, three persons were injured in the incident and were shifted to Gandhi hospital for… pic.twitter.com/LVkHOlpHnh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 18, 2025

A total of eight people were injured in the protest and are currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. A case was subsequently registered with the Borabanda police based on one of the victim’s complaints, where she stated that while they were working under Monalisa, she had forcibly sent them for sex work and collected huge amounts of money from them.

The complainant also alleged that Monalisa had filed false cases against them in the surrounding police stations of Madhapur, Narsingi, Kukatpally, and KPHB.

A case has been registered under Sections 143, 351(2), 108, read with 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Monalisa was apprehended from Bellampalli in Mancherial district on Tuesday and was produced before the Nampally court the following day. She has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody and is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail.

According to the police, she was previously involved in three cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping and an excise case.