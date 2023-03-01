Hyderabad: Travel agent, 2 others held for smuggling gold from Dubai

Hyderabad: The city police here busted a gold smuggling racket on Wednesday and seized 6 gold biscuits weighing a total of 700 grams from three persons who were arrested.

Offiicals of the Cyberabad police’s Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) along with customs officials apprehended Syed Moiz Pasha, Sameer Khan and Mohd Arshad for smuggling gold biscuits from Dubai.

According to the police, Syed Moiz Pasha, a travel agent, resident of Qadri Chaman, Falaknuma, approaches locals baiting them with tourist visas to Dubai to import gold illegally to evade customs duty.

The SOT officials apprehended Moiz Pasha on Wednesday while he was trying to sell the illegally imported gold biscuits at Vattepally, Mailardevpally.

Upon enquiry, he revealed to the police that he sent Sameer Khan to Dubai on a tourist visa in the second week of February. Sameer returned to India with 6 gold biscuits weighing about 700 grams.

He revealed that he smuggled gold 4 to 5 times in the past and sold it to Mohd Arshad, S/o Mohd Masood of Masood Jewellery. The Cyberabad police arrested the three and seized 6 gold biscuits and 13 passports.

The officials handed over the gold to Additional Commissioner, Customs, GST Bhavan, Hyderabad for further investigation.