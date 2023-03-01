Hyderabad: Woman steals gold worth Rs 1.8L at memorial service; arrested

Asma Begum informed the police that she was suspicious of Zaheda Begum, who attended the memorial service without invitation.

Hyderabad: Bahadurpura Police arrested a 40-year-old habitual thief and seized gold ornaments weighing about 66 grams worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

On February 16, police received a complaint from Asma Begum, a resident of Bahadurpura that gold ornaments went missing from her house.

She informed the police that a memorial service had been organised in memory of her late father-in-law at 7 pm on February 12, post which she learnt that the gold ornaments were missing.

She informed the police that she was suspicious of Zaheda Begum, who attended the memorial service without invitation.

According to the police, acting upon information that a suspicious woman was roaming near Gulzar House, Charminar, they apprehended Zaheda Begum and found the stolen property, and gold ornaments in her possession.

Upon interrogation regarding the property, she confessed to having stolen the gold ornaments from the house of Asma Begum.

Zaheda Begum was found to have been booked previously under theft charges by Sanathnagar police.

She has been produced in court and taken into judicial custody.

