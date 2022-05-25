Hyderabad: Travel in Pushpak buses to get free city bus rides

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced a new offer to help passengers reach their destinations from the Hyderabad airport.

By producing a ticket as proof of travel using the special airport shuttle buses, also called the Pushpak buses, commuters can avail up to three hours of free city bus travel.

The RTC’s airport shuttle buses transport travellers who arrive at the Rahul Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and drop them off at major bus stops across the city. The travellers are then faced with the problem of getting to their destination from these bus stops.

To help commuters in these cases, the TSRTC announced that rides in ordinary city buses will be free for passengers who show a pushpak bus ticket no more than three hours old.

In short, those who use airport buses can freely travel in city buses for three hours.