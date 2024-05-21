Hyderabad: Tree falls on bike-borne couple, husband dies on spot

Hyderabad: A tragic event unfolded near Cantonment Hospital in Bollaram as a couple was en route to the hospital on their two-wheeler on Tuesday, May 21.

Sadly, the husband, Ravinder lost his life on the spot when a tree fell on them, while his wife, Sarala Devi, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to local media reports, she was immediately moved to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and the police, who arrived on the spot after receiving information, moved Ravindar’s mortal remains to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

A case has been filed on the incident and the police is investigating the matter.