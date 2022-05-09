Hyderabad: Trio booked for drunk driving at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Sunday booked three persons for drunk driving after they were caught consuming liquor while riding the bike.

The incident occurred on the night of May 1, when a few passers-by noticed the youth consuming liquor while they were riding a bike in Banjara Hills. A passerby shot a video of the youngsters and uploaded it on Twitter.

The person also tagged police officials in the tweet. Based on the video, the Banjara Hills police began tracing the offenders. The accused were identified as Yogendra Kumar, P Ganesh and Mahesh. The police said that the vehicle number visible in the CCTV footage, helped trace the offenders and they were booked for drunk driving and under the Motor Vehicles Act.