Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kavitha participates in Bonalu festival

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC K Kavitha participated in the two-day Bonalu festival that is held in Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam Temple, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Kavitha walked with hundreds of women from Audiah Nagar.

Speaking to reporters later, Kavitha said she prayed for farmers and those affected by the floods in the state. “Neither the farmers nor anyone else should incur losses. I prayed for well being of our state,” she said.

Also Read Telangana government allots Rs 100 cr for Bonalu celebrations

At the temple, elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure devotees have a hassle-free darshanam of the Goddess.

Roads to avoid:

In the view of Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival, the city traffic police released restrictions in the temple area on Sunday and Monday.

According to the release, from Sunday, 4 am to Monday citizens were asked to avoid the roads and junctions including Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO Plaza, SBI Roads, YMCA Roads, St.Johns Rotary, Sangeetha Road, Patny Road, Park Lane, Bata, Ghasmandi Road, and bible house.

The Passengers who are planning to travel by train from Secunderabad Railway Station should leave early to ensure they arrive on time. Passengers can enter Secunderabad Railway Station through Platform No. 10 from Chilkalguda.

The route running from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street, to Mahankali Temple will be blocked to all vehicular traffic.