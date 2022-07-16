Secunderabad: Roads to avoid for Bonalu festival on Sunday, Monday

Hyderabad: In the view of Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival the city traffic police released restrictions in the temple area on Sunday and Monday.

According to the release, from Sunday, 4 am to Monday citizens were asked to avoid the roads and junctions including Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO Plaza, SBI Roads, YMCA Roads, St.Johns Rotary, Sangeetha Road, Patny Road, Park Lane, Bata, Ghasmandi Road and bible house.

The Passengers who are planning to travel by train from Secunderabad Railway Station should leave early to ensure they arrive on time. Passengers can enter Secunderabad Railway Station through Platform No. 10 from Chilkalguda.

The route running from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street, to Mahankali Temple will be blocked to all vehicular traffic.

Subash Road will be blocked from all vehicular traffic from Bata X roads to the old Ramgopalpet PS in Secunderabad.

The route going from Audaiah X Roads Secunderabad to Mahankali Temple and the route going from General Bazar Secunderabad to Mahankali Temple will also be restricted for all vehicles.

Transportation to and from Secunderabad Railway Station for passengers:

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station, follow the Panjagutta-Khairatabad Junction-IMAX Rotary-Telugu Thalli flyover-Lower Tank Bund-RTC X Road-Musherabad X Road-Gandhi Hospital-Chilkalguda X Road-Platform No.10 access to Secunderabad Railway Station route.

All vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the road between Secunderabad Railway Station and St. Mary’s Road / Clock Tower.

All buses travelling from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar, and Ameerpet to Secunderabad Railway Station will be terminated at Clock Tower and will return on the same route.

DEVOTEES’ PARKING SPACES:

Vehicles arriving from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, and SBI will park at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Mahabub College/SVIT College, and at the Belson Taj Hotel.