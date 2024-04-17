Hyderabad: Truck driver arrested after dragging motorcycle near Owaisi hospital

Hyderabad: A speeding truck dragged a motorcycle underneath its tyre near Owaisi Hospital on Inner Ring Road on April 14.

The footage of the incident surfaced on social media, shared by X users, who also tagged relevant authorities, urging them to intervene against the responsible party. The video depicts a truck speeding while dragging a motorcycle, with a man standing on its footboard.

The lorry, going to Vanasthalipuram from Chandrayangutta in the city on April 14, hit a car but there was no major damage to the car or injuries to anyone, they said.

Some youth in the area started chasing the lorry which made the lorry driver drive at speed out of fear.

One of the youths who were chasing the lorry climbed onto the lorry footboard when it slowed down. He was asking the lorry driver to stop.

On the way, the lorry later hit a bike and it got stuck underneath the lorry. The person riding the bike did not sustain any injuries.

The lorry dragged the bike for some time and the bike got detached from the lorry.

The lorry driver surrendered at a traffic police station.

The viral video gave the impression that the bike rider boarded the footboard of the lorry which is not the case, police said.

Following a complaint made by the bike rider, a case of accident was registered and the lorry driver was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, Hyderabad City police responded and assured action in the case, stating that they were looking into the matter.

(With excerpts from PTI)