Hyderabad: TSDTCL seizes Snow World after it fails to pay Rs 16 Cr

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TSTDCL) on Thursday confiscated an amusement park Snow World in lower tank bund for failing to pay the lease rent and other fees, which totalled Rs 16.70 crore.

TSTDCL officials closed the entrance and shuttered the property of Snow World and prevent public entry.

According to an official from TSTDCL, the amusement park won’t be open to the public until the administration has paid all outstanding debts.

Snow World is an amusement park located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India within an area of about 2 acres. Located beside Indira Park and along Hussain Sagar lake, the park was inaugurated on 28 January 2004.

The RTI further revealed that nine private entities to whom the Telangana tourism department had leased prime parcels of land have defaulted to the tune of Rs. 272 crores.

They include Three Star Hotel (Rs. 50.35 crores), Prasad (IMAX) (Rs 27.45 crores), Expotel (Rs. 15.13 crores), Snow World (Rs. 15.01 crores), Jalavihar (rock garden) (Rs. 6.51 crores), Golf Course Shamirpet (Rs. 5.58 crores), and Daspalla (Rs. 1.08 crores).