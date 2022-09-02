Telangana Martyr’s memorial to be inaugurated before 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana Martyr’s Memorial, a massive structure built in the form of a diya (earthen lamp), will be inaugurated by the end of the year, announced state urban development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The huge, eye-catching building is located beside the Tank Bund and stands 50 metres tall.

The memorial is being built in three lakh square feet and will have a museum, a meeting hall, a photo gallery, along with an art gallery, all depicting the sacrifices of Telangana’s martyrs.

Telangana Martyr’s memorial getting ready to be inaugurated by end of the year



Forever indebted & grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DiJnKAeYap — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 2, 2022

It was in 2016 that the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the memorial to be built on 2.5 acres next to Lumbini Park at a cost of Rs 80 crore. However, it was only in 2018 that the design for the structure was finalised.

As per the design, a flame-like structure will be constructed using fibre material, starting from the second floor and rising two floors high into the sky. The structure will glow at night.