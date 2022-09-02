Ganesh Utsav: Mobile immersion ponds installed in Hyderabad

The Inauguration of the mobile immersion pond was taken place on Friday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd September 2022 2:38 pm IST
eco-friendly Vinayaka immersion vehicles
Eco-friendly Vinayaka immersion vehicles- Twitter

Hyderabad: As a part of Ganesh Chaturti celebrations, the Freedom Group along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide mobile pond service.

The inauguration of the mobile immersion pond was taken place on Friday by Telangana animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav.

“Three eco-friendly Vinayaka immersion vehicles designed by Freedom Sun Flower under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) were launched at the residence of West Maredpally along with Rajeev Sagar, Chairman, TUS Foods,” the minister tweeted.

MS Education Academy

On Thursday, 74 pools were prepared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for immersion. In some places, along with ponds and small lakes, specially made temporary artificial pools have been set up.

This year, 24 artificial, portable pools of 30x10m in length were newly constructed out of prefabricated fiber, reinforced plastic (FRP), and measuring between 1.35 to 150 meters deep.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button