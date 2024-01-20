Hyderabad: TSNAB arrests 5 people in illegal Fentanyl supply case

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) nabbed five people in connection with the Fentanyl vials case on Saturday. The people were arrested on Thursday in the case.

The arrested are Shoaib Subhani, 37 years, who is Chairman of Sameer Hospital, Mohd Abdul Mujeeb, 47 years, Director of the Hospital, Syed Naseeruddin 28 years pharmacist, Mohd Zaffer, 27, pharmacist and Gopu Srinivas, 52 years. The prime suspect Dr. Ahsan Mustafa Khan is absconding.

Sandeep Shandilya, Director TSNAB said the pharmacist, hospital management, and distributor were hand in glove in the racket. “The management was forging the documents and using the name of Oncologist Dr Shaik Saleem to buy the drugs from the company.

On Thursday, the police arrested the wife of Dr. Ahsan Mustafa, who is the main accused in the case, and one more person for allegedly selling the vials illegally. The police had seized over 57 vials from their house at Rajendranagar.

The police appealed to the people to inform them about drug trafficking on their helpline 8712671111.