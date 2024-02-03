Hyderabad: TSNAB arrests peddlers who trapped woman with ‘free drugs’

Hyderabad: A case highlighting the exploitation of women after making them drug addicts surfaced in the city on Saturday, February 3, after the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) nabbed three drug suppliers who allegedly trapped and exploited a woman after providing her ‘free drugs’.

The woman, unable to bear the torture of her exploiters approached the police who swung into action and nabbed the drug suppliers. During the investigation, the police identified 20 customers and arrested three of them.

Sandeep Shandilya, TSNAB Director said that the woman had approached the SHE teams Cyberabad and a constable of TSNAB alleging she was subjected to torture and exploitation by drug suppliers who made her drug addict by providing free cocaine and MDMA. The woman was made to do different jobs afterward in exchange for drugs.

On information, a major operation was planned and the police arrested Suleman Bin Abu Bakar, a resident of Yousufguda, Shaik Armaan, a resident of Mehdipatnam, and Araqmum Hussain, a resident of Banjara Hills Road No 10 Banjara. The police seized 10 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of MDMA, five mobile phones, and a four-wheeler from them. Three other drug suppliers Osman, Azeem, and Abdullah are absconding and three consumers Mithuna, Kongala Priya, and Dr Challa Chaitanya were arrested.

Abu Bakar, Armaan, and Hussain bought the drugs from peddlers in Goa and Bengaluru and supplied to people after befriending them at different pubs in the city, said Sandeep Shandilya.

“The network identified potential consumers while visiting bars and pubs and expanded their business. Cocaine was priced at Rs 15,000 a gram while MDMA at Rs. 8,000 a gram,” said Sandeep Shandilya.

Special teams are hunting for the three others, Azeem of Bengaluru and Osman and Abdullah of Hyderabad, a press release informed.