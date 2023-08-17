Hyderabad: TSNAB arrests six-member gang, seizes 44 kg ganja

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) arrested a six-member gang involved in smuggling narcotics in the city on Thursday.

The kingpin of the gang, V Veeranna, a native of Gudur in Mahabubabad and an SSC dropout, used to assist his uncle Tejavat Chanda, who is in the ganja business. Due to his uncle’s old age, Veeranna started supplying ganja himself in 2018. He used to supply narcotics to Niklesh, also known as Babu. The accused obtained ganja from Somaraju of Malkangiri.

To evade police checks, the accused persons used to conceal the ganja in modified compartments of high-end four-wheelers.

Veeranna also hired a few drivers to assist in transporting ganja, and he used to escort the four-wheeler carrying ganja through toll gates.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, who is also the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, mentioned in a press conference that the gang leader, Veeranna, had earned a significant amount of money. He invested in wine shops and supermarkets.

The TSNAB has seized four four-wheelers and recovered 44 kgs of ganja worth 12 lakhs.