Hyderabad: TSPSC exam paper leak accused produced in court

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazar police on Tuesday produced all nine persons who are arrested in the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam paper leak case conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commissioner on March 5.

The accused persons P Praveen Kumar (32) Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at TSPSC, A Raja Sekhar (35), a network administrator at TSPSC, Renuka (35) a school teacher, L Dhakya (38) a technical assistant, K Rajeshwar (33), K Neelesh Nayak (28), P Gopal Nayak (29), K Srinivas (30) and K Rajendra Nayak (31) had been arrested by the Begum Bazaar police with the assistance of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team on Monday.

Praveen, who works at TSPSC, contacted Raja Sekhar for the question paper of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) and both of them allegedly managed to get the paper from the confidential section of the TSPSC by hacking into a computer of the section officer in charge of custody of the question paper.

They allegedly transferred the 25 papers into a pen drive from the computer and later handed it over to Renuka and her husband Dhakya, who paid them Rs 5 lakh initially on March 2 and another Rs 5 lakh on March 6. Dhakya on getting the papers informed about it Rajeshwar Nayak, his relative who tried to make money, contacted Neelesh and Gopal, who were appearing for the exam, and discussed the possibility of striking a deal for the leaked exam question paper.

“After fixing the deal for Rs 13.5 lakh, Rajeshwar, and Dhakya handed over the question paper to Neelesh and Gopal who appeared for the exam. Both Srinivas, a constable working at Medchal police station, and Rajendra had helped the candidates,” DCP (Southwest) Kiran Khare said.

The police will file a petition before the court seeking custody of the nine persons for further investigation into the case.