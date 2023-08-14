Hyderabad: TSRTC announces special Independence Day offers

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced a special discount offer for its commuters in city services and in Palle Velugu buses.

According to a press release of the TSRTC, the T-24 ticket, which allows for 24 hours of unlimited travel, will be available in the city for Rs 75 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

Meanwhile, senior citizens travelling in Palle Velugu buses will be able to avail 50 percent discount on the ticket price

The discount will be available on Independence Day which will fall on Tuesday, August 15.

For more details, passengers can contact the TSRTC call centre at 040-69440000, or 040-23450033.