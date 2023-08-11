Unlimited rides on Hyderabad metro at Rs 59 from Aug 12-15

The offer is applicable only on the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card.

Updated: 11th August 2023 5:16 pm IST
HMRL launches special offer for Independence Day weekend.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday introduced a ‘Super Saver Freedom Offer’ ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

The offer will allow passengers to enjoy unlimited metro rides on August 12, 13, and 15, 2023, by recharging their Super Saver Metro Holiday Card for only Rs 59. 

“We’re excited to provide this unique SSF Offer to our valued customers. This offer will not only make travel affordable but also resonate with our vision to make our city sustainable and vibrant. We invite everyone to make the most of this offer and experience the convenience and efficiency of Hyderabad Metro Rail,” said KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd.

