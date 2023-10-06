Hyderabad: TSRTC launches training institute in Hakeempet

Walk-in admissions will be conducted on October 9 for the registered students.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 11:49 am IST
TSRTC launches training institute in Hakeempet

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Training (DGT) recently accorded permission for a new college of Telangana State Road Transport (TSRTC), the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Hakeempet.

The new college is to commence this academic year while students with completed their class 10 have been invited to apply for admission in Motor Mechanic Vehicle and Mechanic Diesel trades.

Interested students should register on the website by October 8. Walk-in admissions will be conducted on October 9 for the registered students.

“The TSRTC has set up ITI colleges in Warangal and Hakimpet with the intention of providing employment to the unemployed in a short period of time,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

Expert faculty and experienced RTC officers will conduct classes at the new ITI college. Apprenticeship facilities will be provided at desired TSRTC depots to the students admitted to these trades.

Citizens may contact 9100664452 for more information.

